South Africans Turnout Marks Voter Registration Drive

South Africans turned out in large numbers as the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) launched its voter registration weekend ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections. Providing an update during a media briefing on Saturday, IEC Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Masego Sheburi said more than 330,000 voter registration applications had been processed by midday, reflecting strong public interest in the upcoming polls.

The registration campaign began across 23,706 voting stations nationwide, with most centres opening on schedule. A small number of stations experienced delays due to community protests, though the registration process largely proceeded without major disruptions. The figures include more than 300,000 transactions processed through voter management devices at registration stations, while an additional 30,000 applications were submitted through the online registration platform.

Young Voters Lead Registration Efforts

According to the IEC, provinces with the largest populations recorded the highest registration activity. KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape accounted for a significant share of the applications received during the opening hours of the registration drive. Early trends suggest that young South Africans are making up the majority of new applicants, a development welcomed by election officials as a positive sign of growing civic participation among first-time and younger voters.

The commission's contact centre also remained active throughout the day, assisting hundreds of citizens seeking information about registration requirements, voting districts and online services. In addition to direct phone enquiries, the IEC handled numerous interactions through social media platforms. Sheburi thanked South Africans for their enthusiastic response, describing the turnout as an encouraging reflection of the country's commitment to democratic participation and local governance.

Registration Weekend Continues Ahead of November Polls

Voter registration stations will remain open from morning until 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday, giving eligible citizens an opportunity to register or update their details before the election period begins. The IEC reminded voters that registration must take place in the district where they ordinarily reside, as voters will be assigned to specific voting stations based on their registration details.

Citizens wishing to register must present a valid South African identity document, including a green barcoded ID book, a smart ID card or a temporary identity certificate issued by the Department of Home Affairs. While proof of address is not mandatory, voters are encouraged to provide residential details to help ensure accurate placement on the voters' roll.

The commission also noted that online registration remains available and will stay open until the election is officially proclaimed by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs. South Africa's 2026 Local Government Elections are scheduled to take place on 4 November 2026. The registration weekend marks an important step in preparing for the nationwide vote, which will determine local leadership and governance structures across municipalities throughout the country.