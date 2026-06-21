Tennis-Cerundolo battles past Paul to win Queen's title

Seventh seed Francisco Cerundolo out-lasted American ​Tommy Paul in a gruelling Queen's Club final ​to claim the biggest title of ‌his ​career on Sunday, winning 6-7(4) 6-4 6-3. Cerundolo squandered three match points as Paul served at 2-5 in the decider, one with a net cord, but finished ‌the job in the next game on his serve to win his first ATP 500 title.

He collapsed to the court in relief after pummelling away a smash to end the longest final in the grasscourt tournament's history at ‌three hours and two minutes. Cerundolo is the first player from Argentina to win the prestigious pre-Wimbledon tournament ‌and he did it the hard way, winning four of his five matches in a deciding set and spending around 12 hours in total on court. "Coming from Argentina and winning my first ATP 500 at such an historical event, I could never imagine it," ⁠Cerundolo, whose ​parents arrived during the ⁠final to watch him, told the BBC.

"I'm super happy and super proud of myself." Cerundolo also beat Paul in the final to win ⁠his previous grasscourt title at Eastbourne in 2023. It was an extra special moment for Cerundolo as his father Alejandro, who ​has never seen him play overseas because of a fear of flying, was in the crowd. "He ⁠only watched me in Buenos Aires and in Davis Cup. I think they just arrived when I was 5-3 up in the third," ⁠he ​said.

Paul, the Queen's champion in 2024, looked to have got the upper hand in a high-quality duel full of fierce baseline rallies as he won the opening set tiebreak, having broken Cerundolo's serve to love ⁠when the Argentine served for the set. The 29-year-old American was a break ahead in the second set but ⁠his level dipped and Cerundolo ⁠took full advantage to send a gripping final into a decider.

Cerundolo looked the fresher player as he moved ahead in the third and despite a few nerves, ‌he held firm ‌to win his second career grasscourt title.