Trinamool Congress issues show-cause notices to Firhad Hakim, Arup Roy, others for 'anti-party' activities

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) disciplinary committee has issued show-cause notices to several senior leaders, including Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Arup Roy, Javed Khan, Rathin Ghosh, Biplab Mitra, Snehasis Chakraborty and Sabina Yasmin, alleging that they deliberately indulged in anti-party activities. The development comes amid internal organisational churn within the party after a rebel faction headed by West Bengal Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee on Monday announced the constitution of a new leadership structure for the All India Trinamool Congress Committee and appointed Arup Roy as its chairperson.

They also constituted a 30-member National Working Committee (NWC), while reiterating that he wanted former chief minister Mamata Banerjee to play the role of mentor in the party. Addressing reporters yesterday, Ritabrata Banerjee said Arup Roy had been unanimously elected as the Chairperson of the All India Trinamool Congress. They also named former minister Aroop Biswas and MLA Firhad Hakim as vice-chairpersons

"A special session of the All India Trinamool Congress was organised here today. During this session, the All India Trinamool Congress Committee and the NWC were constituted through a unanimous election of delegates. Arup Roy has been elected as the Chairperson of the All India Trinamool Congress," Ritabrata Banerjee said. He said the 30-member committee includes Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Rathin Ghosh, Sabina Yasmin, Javed Khan, Sandipan Saha and others, while Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Rathin Ghosh and Sabina Yasmin have been appointed as vice-presidents.

Ritabrata Banerjee further said district presidents and district committees would also be constituted in the coming days. "We have repeatedly stated our stance regarding Mamata Banerjee's role within the TMC. We want 'Didi' to assume the responsibility of a mentor and guide us," he said.

Later, while speaking to ANI on the National Working Committee meeting chaired by Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal LoP questioned the legitimacy of decisions taken by the rival faction. "That party doesn't exist anymore. There are still people in the committee who have aligned with us. One ought to verify who is actually in the party and who isn't. The appointments made for District Presidents are entirely illegal. That is not how things work. They act as if their thoughts dictate reality," he said.

He further alleged that names were being announced without consulting the concerned leaders. "I request them that whenever you announce a name, at least consult the person first. The 'National Working Committee' they formed illegally included the name of a senior veteran leader," he said.

Banerjee also claimed that his faction was the legitimate Trinamool Congress and that any dispute over the party symbol should be decided by the Election Commission. "We are the Trinamool Congress, so the symbol belongs to us. If there is any dispute regarding this, the Election Commission will adjudicate the matter. It is not a matter of breaking away," he said.

"The fight of the collective against the individual, against chartered Abhishek, will only strengthen, and we will carry this struggle forward. Once the assembly session concludes, we will form our state committee covering all of Bengal. We will announce the presidents of the district committees and the heads of the frontal organisations. Our work will continue across the entire state," he added. Meanwhile, Arup Roy thanked party members for electing him as chairperson and said the committee would work together for the people of West Bengal.

"I am thankful for choosing me. It is a big responsibility. We have to stand by our workers and work together. The way we have fought since 1998 for the people of Bengal, we have to continue standing by them for the tough fight ahead. Workers can walk with their heads held high is our mission. We will reach the people with all workers by our side," Roy said. Responding to the developments, Beleghata MLA Kunal Ghosh accused some leaders of illegally using the party's name and attempting to create confusion within the organisation.

"We received some information that certain individuals are using our party's name to conduct activities at a hotel. This is illegal; they have no authority or right to do so. We believe that Trinamool Congress means Mamata Banerjee, and Mamata Banerjee means Trinamool Congress. Driven by conspiracy, some people are acting dishonestly and are creating situations to force others to join them. by misusing power and applying pressure. It was under Didi's symbol that you became MLAs, MPs, and councillors. If you have the courage and wish to leave the party, then have the guts to come to Didi, and say, "Didi, I am leaving." But you lack that courage," Ghosh said. The TMC leader further said that people of Bengal will not support this culture of betrayal.

"You talk about snatching the party symbol from Didi. This is a culture of stabbing one's own mother in the back. It is possible that some MLAs and MPs are with you; I do not blame everyone, as some are under pressure. However, the people of Bengal will not support this culture of betrayal. We may be in opposition today, but we have one name: Mamata Banerjee. The workers, supporters, and the entire public of Bengal stood with Didi, stand with Didi, and will continue to stand with Didi. Let the elections come; if we don't ensure that every single one of these traitors loses, then we aren't Trinamool Congress," he said. Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy also dismissed the significance of the rival group.

"Mamata Banerjee made the party. Ritabrata and others came from CPI(M). What importance do they hold?" Roy said while addressing reporters in Darjeeling. (ANI)