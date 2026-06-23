Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance can be game changer with "good possibilities" in Uttar Pradesh: Salman Khurshid

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday said that the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) could perform well in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections if both parties contest together in a strong alliance. Speaking to ANI, Khurshid said it was too early to predict the election outcome and stressed that both parties still have a lot of work to do on the ground and in building the alliance.

"If there is a good and strong alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress party, there are good possibilities in Uttar Pradesh. Right now, it is premature to say who will win or lose because we have a lot of work to do on the ground and also in shaping the alliance," he said. Khurshid said that if both parties work together with full commitment and equal participation, they would have a good chance of improving their position in the state.

"If the alliance truly reflects participation from both sides and complete commitment, we have a very good chance to turn things around in Uttar Pradesh," he added. The Congress and SP had contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together. While the alliance failed to stop the BJP's victory in the 2017 Assembly polls, it performed well in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with the SP winning 37 seats and the Congress winning six.

Meanwhile, reacting to the recent Ram Temple donation controversy, Khurshid called it a matter of serious concern and demanded action against those responsible. "Can there be a greater tragedy? There were differences of opinion earlier, but the Supreme Court gave its decision and I supported it. I even wrote a book saying it was the best possible solution. Now the temple has been built and people are donating money. This money belongs to Lord Ram," he said.

Khurshid said that if the government truly has faith in Lord Ram, it should take strict action against those involved. "If the government has any faith in Lord Ram, the first thing it should do is make an example of the people who have done this," he said. (ANI)