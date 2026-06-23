Oman and Iran to pursue talks on managing navigation in Strait of Hormuz

Oman and Iran agreed to form a joint working group to discuss the future administration of the Strait of Hormuz, including navigation and maritime services costs.

Reuters | Oman And Iran Agreed On Tuesday To Press On With Discussions About The Future Administration Of Navigation In The Strait Of Hormuz | Updated: 23-06-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 18:47 IST
Oman and Iran to pursue talks on managing navigation in Strait of Hormuz
  • Country:
  • Oman

Oman ​and Iran agreed on Tuesday to ‌press ​on with discussions about the future administration of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, including maritime services in the strategic ‌waterway and the costs associated with them.

In a joint statement issued after talks in Muscat, the two countries said a joint working group involving their foreign ministries would be formed ‌to continue the discussions and that they would consult other littoral states and ‌relevant parties. The move appears to implement a provision of the memorandum of understanding signed last week that calls for Iran to hold talks with Oman and other Gulf coastal states on the future management of ⁠navigation ​and maritime services ⁠in the strait, a vital waterway for global oil supplies.

The agreement was announced following a visit by ⁠Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who met Oman's Sultan Haitham bin ​Tariq and held talks with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi. In the statement, ⁠Oman and Iran, the two states bordering the strait, reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring safe passage through the ⁠waterway ​in accordance with international law while underlining sovereignty over their territorial waters.

Since the start of the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran in February, the strait has been largely ⁠closed to commercial shipping. The United States blockaded Iranian ports after Iran started effectively blocking the ⁠strait. Oman and Iran ⁠reaffirmed their commitment to the strait being a secure and open route for international navigation and to promoting maritime safety, freedom of ‌navigation and ‌regional stability.

TRENDING

1
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
2
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
3
Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

India
4
US opens probe of fatal Tesla crash into Texas home

US opens probe of fatal Tesla crash into Texas home

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The New Geography of AI: Urban Gains, Rural Displacement

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026