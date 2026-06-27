China's Anti-Corruption Purge Reaches National People's Congress

China has dismissed six military lawmakers and two top officials, Li Yunze and Ma Xingrui, from the National People's Congress as part of an ongoing anti-corruption campaign led by President Xi Jinping. The move highlights a widespread crackdown affecting high-ranking officials and military leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | China On Friday Stripped Six Military Lawmakers | Updated: 27-06-2026 09:05 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 09:05 IST
China's Anti-Corruption Purge Reaches National People's Congress

China has intensified its anti-corruption campaign, removing six military lawmakers and two senior officials, including Li Yunze and Ma Xingrui, from the National People's Congress, Xinhua reported.

The ousters are the latest in President Xi Jinping's efforts to cleanse the government of corruption, although the government offered no explanation for these specific dismissals.

Prominent figures among the removed include General Xu Xueqiang of the Central Military Commission, along with other key military leaders, marking a significant shift in China's legislative body.

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