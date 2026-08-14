U.S. Calls on EU to Relax Supply Chain Rules Amid Trade Talks

The United States has called on the European Union to relax its environmental and social regulations on global supply chains, as these laws could potentially hinder transatlantic trade. U.S. Ambassador to the EU, Andrew Puzder, highlighted commitments made during past trade talks with President Donald Trump in 2025, urging the EU to adhere to the Framework Agreement.

Puzder's concerns revolve around the EU's Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive and Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, which demand companies, including U.S. firms, to disclose the environmental and social impacts of their supply chains. These directives have been labeled as extraterritorial provisions that could negatively impact American businesses and workers.

While the EU has made some concessions, such as softening policies criticized by Washington, there is anticipation of joint statements in the autumn addressing non-tariff elements. However, insiders indicate no further EU concessions on these sustainability measures, even as U.S. firms seek broader exemptions.