Formula E's Bold Drive Towards Female Inclusion in Motorsport

Formula E aims to see female drivers at championship level within two to three years, as per CEO Jeff Dodds. The series plans a major expansion of its women's program to create equal opportunities in motorsport. The upcoming Gen 4 car introduction represents a pivotal moment for Formula E.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 19:58 IST
Formula E's Bold Drive Towards Female Inclusion in Motorsport
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Formula E's chief executive, Jeff Dodds, revealed intentions to include female drivers at championship level within the next two to three years, speaking to media on Friday.

Acknowledging the 50-year gap since a woman last raced in Formula One, Dodds promised a significant expansion of the women's program, stating the belief that men and women can equally compete when given equal conditions in motorsport.

With the introduction of a quicker and lighter Gen 4 car marking a new era, Formula E views this as an opportunity for growth and inclusivity. Teams are already poised to take the next step in supporting female drivers, aligning with the series' ambitions for gender equality.

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