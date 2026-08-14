Formula E's Bold Drive Towards Female Inclusion in Motorsport

Formula E's chief executive, Jeff Dodds, revealed intentions to include female drivers at championship level within the next two to three years, speaking to media on Friday.

Acknowledging the 50-year gap since a woman last raced in Formula One, Dodds promised a significant expansion of the women's program, stating the belief that men and women can equally compete when given equal conditions in motorsport.

With the introduction of a quicker and lighter Gen 4 car marking a new era, Formula E views this as an opportunity for growth and inclusivity. Teams are already poised to take the next step in supporting female drivers, aligning with the series' ambitions for gender equality.