Patiala Court Approves Three-Day Transit for Drug Case Suspect

The Patiala House Court on Friday approved a three-day transit remand for Virender Singh Basoya, a suspect in a narcotics case, allowing the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to produce him in a court in Pune, Maharashtra. Basoya was deported from the UAE and has been sought by authorities since 2024.

Initially presented before the Rouse Avenue Court, which declined the case due to jurisdiction issues, Basoya was then brought before Duty Magistrate Twinkle Chawla at the Patiala House Court. Special Public Prosecutor Arun Khatri, with advocate Shelly, represented the NCB in seeking the transit remand to transfer Basoya to Pune.

The NCB has charged Basoya with involvement in a significant drug trafficking operation. With a total of 16 accused in the case, Basoya has been one of four individuals evading capture. Despite opposition from his defense, citing lack of prior approvals, the court recognized the urgency of the transit, amid upcoming public holidays.