South Korea Names New Prime Minister: Han Seong-sook
The South Korean parliament has approved Han Seong-sook, previously the CEO of internet giant Naver, as the new prime minister. Han has been serving as a cabinet minister for small and medium enterprises under President Lee Jae Myung. This marks a significant elevation in her political career.
In a significant political move, South Korea's parliament has confirmed the appointment of Han Seong-sook as the country's new prime minister.
Han, who previously helmed Naver, South Korea's leading internet company, brings a unique blend of corporate experience to her new governmental role.
Having previously served as a cabinet minister for small and medium enterprises under President Lee Jae Myung, Han's promotion underscores a strategic choice, emphasizing innovation and business acumen in political leadership.
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