South Korea Names New Prime Minister: Han Seong-sook

South Koreas Parliament On Tuesday Approved The Appointment Of Han Seongsook As Prime Minister

In a significant political move, South Korea's parliament has confirmed the appointment of Han Seong-sook as the country's new prime minister.

Han, who previously helmed Naver, South Korea's leading internet company, brings a unique blend of corporate experience to her new governmental role.

Having previously served as a cabinet minister for small and medium enterprises under President Lee Jae Myung, Han's promotion underscores a strategic choice, emphasizing innovation and business acumen in political leadership.