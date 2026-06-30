South Korea Names New Prime Minister: Han Seong-sook

The South Korean parliament has approved Han Seong-sook, previously the CEO of internet giant Naver, as the new prime minister. Han has been serving as a cabinet minister for small and medium enterprises under President Lee Jae Myung. This marks a significant elevation in her political career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | South Koreas Parliament On Tuesday Approved The Appointment Of Han Seongsook As Prime Minister | Updated: 30-06-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 18:56 IST
South Korea Names New Prime Minister: Han Seong-sook

In a significant political move, South Korea's parliament has confirmed the appointment of Han Seong-sook as the country's new prime minister.

Han, who previously helmed Naver, South Korea's leading internet company, brings a unique blend of corporate experience to her new governmental role.

Having previously served as a cabinet minister for small and medium enterprises under President Lee Jae Myung, Han's promotion underscores a strategic choice, emphasizing innovation and business acumen in political leadership.

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