Arsenal Stars Return for Community Shield Clash

Arsenal's Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, and Martin Zubimendi are set to play in the Community Shield against Manchester City after recovering from injuries and World Cup-related breaks. Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed their return, highlighting their improved condition and optimism for the upcoming Premier League season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 12:45 IST
Arsenal Stars Return for Community Shield Clash
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Arsenal's Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, and Martin Zubimendi are set to participate in Sunday's Community Shield against Manchester City, manager Mikel Arteta confirmed today. Following a post-World Cup rest period, the trio returned to training, underscoring the team's preparation despite missing the pre-season lineup.

Arteta emphasized the rehabilitation success of Saka and Rice, addressing previous injuries. Saka faced an Achilles issue, while Rice managed hamstring neural pain and a knee problem. Arteta expressed confidence in their availability, noting promising developments in their fitness.

Captain Martin Odegaard also appears poised for a strong season start after an injury-laden campaign. Meanwhile, defender Jurrien Timber continues his recovery from a groin injury, with a return expected in the coming weeks. Arsenal's Premier League season opens against Coventry City on August 21.

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