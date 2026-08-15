Wallabies Dominate Japan with Front-Row Firepower

Australia's rugby team, the Wallabies, delivered a commanding performance in Townsville, thrashing Japan 56-17 to complete a series sweep.

Taniela Tupou was instrumental, scoring two tries, while debutant Massimo De Lutiis also touched down. Australia's front-row forwards were dominant, contributing six of the eight tries, with stellar performances by Josh Nasser and Angus Bell.

Japan started strong with early tries, but Australia's superior second-half execution led by skipper Harry Wilson ensured a victory, highlighting the Wallabies' physicality and spark, despite coach Les Kiss's concerns about first-half defense.