North Korea says NATO fuel plan shows alliance preparing for war

North Korea accused ​NATO on Saturday of ​preparing for war by ‌expanding ​military fuel infrastructure across Europe, saying the alliance's plans show it is becoming ‌a more aggressive military bloc. In a commentary carried by state media KCNA, North Korea criticised NATO's Fuel Supply Chain Capability ‌Programme Plan, which it said would link a roughly 10,000-km (6,200-mile) ‌fuel network in western Europe with newer member states in eastern and northern Europe.

The KCNA commentary offered no evidence for its claims ⁠that the project ​was designed ⁠to support possible conflicts beyond Europe. NATO has said it is strengthening ⁠deterrence and defence following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. North Korea ​has denounced military cooperation between the United States, South Korea ⁠and other countries, including NATO members. North Korea and Russia have deepened ⁠military ​ties since signing a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty in June 2024 that includes a mutual-defence commitment. North Korea ⁠sent an estimated 14,000 troops to Russia's Kursk Region in 2024 ⁠to help Russian ⁠forces beat back a major incursion into the region by Ukrainian forces during the ongoing ‌war.