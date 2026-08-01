North Korea says NATO fuel plan shows alliance preparing for war

North Korea has accused NATO of preparing for war by expanding its military fuel infrastructure across Europe, labelling the alliance a more aggressive military bloc.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 03:23 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 03:23 IST
North Korea says NATO fuel plan shows alliance preparing for war
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North Korea accused ​NATO on Saturday of ​preparing for war by ‌expanding ​military fuel infrastructure across Europe, saying the alliance's plans show it is becoming ‌a more aggressive military bloc. In a commentary carried by state media KCNA, North Korea criticised NATO's Fuel Supply Chain Capability ‌Programme Plan, which it said would link a roughly 10,000-km (6,200-mile) ‌fuel network in western Europe with newer member states in eastern and northern Europe.

The KCNA commentary offered no evidence for its claims ⁠that the project ​was designed ⁠to support possible conflicts beyond Europe. NATO has said it is strengthening ⁠deterrence and defence following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. North Korea ​has denounced military cooperation between the United States, South Korea ⁠and other countries, including NATO members. North Korea and Russia have deepened ⁠military ​ties since signing a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty in June 2024 that includes a mutual-defence commitment. North Korea ⁠sent an estimated 14,000 troops to Russia's Kursk Region in 2024 ⁠to help Russian ⁠forces beat back a major incursion into the region by Ukrainian forces during the ongoing ‌war.

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