US, Israel planning to bombard energy-related targets in Iran, CBS reports

The US and Israel are planning a bombing campaign against Iranian energy infrastructure targets, pending final approval from US President Donald Trump.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 02:40 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 02:40 IST
US, Israel planning to bombard energy-related targets in Iran, CBS reports
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

‌The U.S. ​and Israel are planning a bombing ‌campaign against energy infrastructure targets in Iran, with strikes possible throughout the weekend, ‌CBS News reported on ‌Friday, citing sources.

U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to give the ⁠final go-ahead ​for ⁠the strikes, according to sources cited ⁠by CBS. The campaign would be one ​of the harshest yet against Iranian ⁠energy infrastructure during the U.S.-Israeli ⁠war against ​Iran, CBS reported, adding that there was discussion about ⁠concluding the strikes before financial markets ⁠open ⁠on Monday.

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