US, Israel planning to bombard energy-related targets in Iran, CBS reports

‌The U.S. ​and Israel are planning a bombing ‌campaign against energy infrastructure targets in Iran, with strikes possible throughout the weekend, ‌CBS News reported on ‌Friday, citing sources.

U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to give the ⁠final go-ahead ​for ⁠the strikes, according to sources cited ⁠by CBS. The campaign would be one ​of the harshest yet against Iranian ⁠energy infrastructure during the U.S.-Israeli ⁠war against ​Iran, CBS reported, adding that there was discussion about ⁠concluding the strikes before financial markets ⁠open ⁠on Monday.