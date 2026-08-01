US, Israel planning to bombard energy-related targets in Iran, CBS reports
The US and Israel are planning a bombing campaign against Iranian energy infrastructure targets, pending final approval from US President Donald Trump.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. and Israel are planning a bombing campaign against energy infrastructure targets in Iran, with strikes possible throughout the weekend, CBS News reported on Friday, citing sources.
U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to give the final go-ahead for the strikes, according to sources cited by CBS. The campaign would be one of the harshest yet against Iranian energy infrastructure during the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, CBS reported, adding that there was discussion about concluding the strikes before financial markets open on Monday.
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