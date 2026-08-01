Punjab CM to release funds under Mukh Mantri Mawan-Dhiyan Satkar Yojana; beneficiary tally to cross 68.5 lakh

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will release financial assistance under the 'Mukh Mantri Mawan-Dhiyan Satkar Yojana' at an event in Pathankot on Saturday. Under this initiative, funds will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of 35.5 lakh women across the state.

Before this instalment, 33 lakh women in Punjab have already benefited from the welfare scheme. With today's rollout, the total number of women receiving financial aid under the scheme will reach 68.5 lakh across the state. Under the scheme launched by the Bhagwant Mann-led government, eligible women from the general category receive financial assistance of ₹1,000 per month, while women belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category are provided ₹1,500 per month.

According to officials, the financial assistance will be credited directly to the beneficiaries' bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana 2026 is a welfare scheme launched by the Punjab Government to provide monthly financial assistance to eligible women. Under the scheme, eligible women receive ₹1,000 per month directly into their bank accounts, while women belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category receive ₹1,500 per month.

The scheme was announced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on 8 March 2026, coinciding with International Women's Day, as part of the Punjab Budget 2026-27. The Punjab Government has allocated ₹9,300 crore for the initiative, to benefit nearly 90 lakh women across the state. (ANI)