Opposition to protest in Parliament over police action on student protests, seek Amit Shah's statement

The Opposition will stage a protest at the Makar Dwar of Parliament on Monday, reiterating its demand for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in both Houses over police action on protesters during the July 20 demonstration in the national capital. The opposition will also raise the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft row. The development comes at a time when, last week, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav sparked a controversy by imitating a priest and collecting donations while criticising the government over the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft row. The Parliament session also assumes significance this week following the alleged attack on Yadav in the national capital on Sunday.

The protest also comes as the Monsoon Session enters its eleventh day, amid speculation that the Centre may introduce the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Amendment Bill, setting the stage for another day of heated exchanges between the treasury and Opposition benches. Speaking to ANI, Congress MP KC Venugopal said he was unaware of any move by the government to introduce the proposed FCRA Amendment Bill but asserted that the Opposition would continue pressing for the Home Minister's statement on the issues it has consistently been raising.

"I don't know whether they are introducing the FCRA Bill. I don't have any understanding about that. Let us see. We will raise the same issue of the Home Minister's explanation in the House... on the lathi-charge and the firing on Delhi students," Venugopal told ANI. Meanwhile, BJP MP Manish Jaiswal said Parliament's primary responsibility is to function and deliver legislation in the public interest, while accusing the Opposition of attempting to disrupt proceedings.

"While I do not know exactly which Bill is coming up next, the important thing is that the session continues. Parliament exists to serve the people; our hope is that work benefiting the public gets done. Parliament has many functions. Question Hour has its own place. There are specific ways and reasons to raise issues on any platform. However, the Opposition insists that everything must happen according to their wishes rather than the rules of Parliament; their sole aim is to cause disruption, which is not appropriate," Jaiswal told reporters. Parliament is expected to witness another day of confrontations as the Opposition continues to press its demands, while the government seeks to advance its legislative agenda during the ongoing Monsoon Session. (ANI)