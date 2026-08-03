DMK's Tiruchi Siva moves Rule 267 notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Mekedatu dam project

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva on Monday moved a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, seeking the suspension of business to discuss the proposed Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir project on the river Cauvery and its impact on Tamil Nadu. The notice, addressed to the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha, seeks to suspend regular rules of procedure for the day to prioritise a discussion on the controversial dam project and the potential formation of a tribunal.

In his notice, Siva stated, "I seek your consent, under Rule 267 of the 'Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States' to suspend Rules 15, 23, and 51, and any other business listed under any other rule in the List of Business - Revised or otherwise - for 3rd August 2026." Defining the specific agenda for the requested discussion, Siva wrote that the suspension is required "in lieu of the following issue of urgent importance: 'To discuss the concerns over the proposed Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir on the river Cauvery, its impact on affected state of Tamil Nadu and the need for constitution of a tribunal in this regard'."

Rule 267 notice in Rajya Sabha allows an MP, with the consent of the Chairman, to move that any rule be suspended in its application to a particular motion before the House. The move comes amid heightened political tensions over the Mekedatu project that has been a major point of contention between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The Cauvery water dispute is a long-running inter-state river water-sharing conflict with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu being the principal parties. The dispute revolves around how the waters of the Cauvery River should be shared, particularly during years of low rainfall. The issue resurfaced amid developments concerning the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, proposed by Karnataka. It has been a major point of friction between the two states, with Tamil Nadu traditionally opposing it on the grounds that it would affect the flow of water downstream. (ANI)