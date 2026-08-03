Manish Tewari moves adjournment motion notice seeking discussion on new anti-defection law

"I move that this House do suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to discuss the contours of a new Anti-Defection Law that proscribes Mass Political Defections driven by opportunism and bereft of any genuine ideological or policy differences, while simultaneously providing space for honest and critical dissent both inside and outside Parliament and the legislatures," the notice read.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2026 10:19 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 10:19 IST
Manish Tewari moves adjournment motion notice seeking discussion on new anti-defection law
Congress MP Manish Tewari (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday submitted an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking an immediate discussion on the necessity of a new Anti-Defection Law to prevent "mass political defections driven by opportunism". In his notice addressed to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General, Tewari urged the Speaker to suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour, and all other listed business of the day to deliberate on the contours of a revised legal framework.

"I move that this House do suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to discuss the contours of a new Anti-Defection Law that proscribes Mass Political Defections driven by opportunism and bereft of any genuine ideological or policy differences, while simultaneously providing space for honest and critical dissent both inside and outside Parliament and the legislatures," the notice read. The Congress MP emphasised the urgent need to strike a balance between curbing opportunistic floor-crossing and protecting the constitutional right of elected representatives to express principled dissent.

The Tenth Schedule, also known as the anti-defection law, was added to the Constitution through the 52nd Constitutional Amendment Act in 1985. It provides for the disqualification of lawmakers who switch parties or defect. The law applies to members of Parliament and state legislatures under Articles 102(2) and 191(2) of the Constitution. Earlier, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury had moved an Adjournment Motion Notice seeking an immediate discussion in the House on the financial transparency and functioning of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

In the notice, Chowdhury urged that Zero Hour, Question Hour, and other listed business of the day be suspended to enable a discussion on the need for an independent audit of the Trust's accounts and overall functioning. Meanwhile, Parliament is expected to witness another day of confrontations as the Opposition continues to press its demands, while the government seeks to advance its legislative agenda during the ongoing Monsoon Session. (ANI)

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