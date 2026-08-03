Modi govt will have to answer on police action against protesters, Ram Mandir donation theft: Mallikarjun Kharge

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday demanded answers from the Centre in Parliament on police action against protesters on July 20 and the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. Keeping forward INDIA bloc's demands after the oppositon parties' meeting, Kharge posted on X, "Modi Govt will have to answer INDIA 1. Home Minister should come to the Parliament and explain the lathicharge-pellet gun action on students. 2. Prime Minister should answer how the chanda-chadhava (offerings) donated to Shri Ram Mandir was stolen, even as the Trust was under PM's oversight."

The opposition has been on an offensive against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging the lathi-charge and use of pellet guns by Delhi Police against protesters during the July 20 march led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). The Opposition MPs also staged a protest in the Parliament premises, questioning the absence of Amit Shah from the House and demanding his accountability on the issue.

Gathering near the entrance of the building, the protesting members, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, displayed a large banner that read: "Amit Shah Sansad se gayab kyon?" (Why was Amit Shah absent in Parliament?) The MPs also raised a series of slogans against the Home Minister and the ruling government, including "Amit Shah Jawab Do" (Amit Shah, give an answer) and "Amit Shah kahan gayab hain?" (Where has Amit Shah disappeared?).

Speaking to reporters, Congress MP Pawan Khera said, "The Home Minister should be asked what happened with students at Jantar Mantar and now with an MP. Such is the state of law and order." "The whole country wants the PM to apologise to the students of the country, but here the PM is forgiving the students. Tomorrow, Nirav Modi will say that he forgives all the banks. What is this?" he added, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Instagram video.

On August 1, noting that some mischievous children had used "very crude and abusive language" during the protest at Jantar Mantar, PM Modi said that he and his late mother were subjected to abuse. He, however, said that he forgave the children for using the abusive language. (ANI)