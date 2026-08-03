Hungary PM Magyar says Paks nuclear plant could run at reduced capacity until Tuesday

Hungary's Prime Minister Peter Magyar announced the Paks nuclear plant may operate at reduced capacity until Monday or Tuesday before a complete shutdown due to low Danube river water levels.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 13:08 IST
Hungary PM Magyar says Paks nuclear plant could run at reduced capacity until Tuesday
Peter Magyar
  • Country:
  • Hungary

​Hungary's ‌Prime Minister ​Peter Magyar ‌said on Monday that the Paks ‌nuclear plant could ‌operate at its current reduced ⁠capacity ​until ⁠Monday or Tuesday.

The nuclear ⁠plant is ​expected to be ⁠completely powered down later ⁠this ​week as water ⁠levels on the ⁠Danube river ⁠are projected to fall ‌further.

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