Hungary PM Magyar says Paks nuclear plant could run at reduced capacity until Tuesday
Hungary's Prime Minister Peter Magyar announced the Paks nuclear plant may operate at reduced capacity until Monday or Tuesday before a complete shutdown due to low Danube river water levels.
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary's Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Monday that the Paks nuclear plant could operate at its current reduced capacity until Monday or Tuesday.
The nuclear plant is expected to be completely powered down later this week as water levels on the Danube river are projected to fall further.
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