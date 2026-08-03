Hungary PM Magyar says Paks nuclear plant could run at reduced capacity until Tuesday

​Hungary's ‌Prime Minister ​Peter Magyar ‌said on Monday that the Paks ‌nuclear plant could ‌operate at its current reduced ⁠capacity ​until ⁠Monday or Tuesday.

The nuclear ⁠plant is ​expected to be ⁠completely powered down later ⁠this ​week as water ⁠levels on the ⁠Danube river ⁠are projected to fall ‌further.