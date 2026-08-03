Assam CM transfers Rs 112 crore interim flood relief via DBT to 75,000 families

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday rolled out an interim flood-relief package worth nearly Rs 112 crore, transferring financial assistance directly into the bank accounts of around 75,000 affected families across four districts. Addressing beneficiaries who joined virtually from Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, and Golaghat, CM Sarma confirmed that each eligible household received an immediate grant of Rs 15,000 via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The state-wide disbursement drive is scheduled to continue through August 5.

In addition to family relief, the Chief Minister announced an infrastructure support fund of Rs 2 lakh each for flood-damaged schools and Anganwadi centres across the affected regions. Subsidies under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana were also distributed to local recipients during the event at the CM Secretariat in Dibrugarh. Following the ceremony, which was attended by Cabinet Minister Keshab Mahanta and MP Rameswar Teli, Chief Minister Sarma departed for Sivasagar to conduct a ground assessment and meet with impacted residents.

While the flood situation in Assam's Golaghat district has shown signs of improvement on Monday, several families remain displaced as floodwaters persist in low-lying villages, prompting locals to demand a permanent drainage solution from the administration. Areas under the Komarbandha Gram Panchayat, including villages such as Kuliapani, Kapuhating, Na-Pamua, Rajnakhat, Kharjan, Mahatgaon, and Kumargaon, continue to face the brunt of the deluge, with many families still unable to return to their homes.

Siddhartha Bora, who visited the affected areas for relief distribution, emphasised that the lack of a proper water flow system has made the floods a recurring nightmare for the region. "Today, while here for the relief distribution, we also inspected the village. We observed that this is a recurring annual issue. There is a persistent problem regarding the water flow system. If an alternative, more robust, and cohesive route could be established, it would make a difference. Our request to the administration is to look into this and find a permanent solution," Bora told ANI.

Locals pointed out that the geography of the area, combined with a lack of drainage outlets, leads to prolonged waterlogging whenever heavy rains lash neighbouring Nagaland. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as relief and response measures remain underway in the affected areas. Meanwhile, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika visited the flood-affected Demow and Nazira Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) of Sivasagar district to review the relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken by the district administration. (ANI)