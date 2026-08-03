"Is this jungle raj?": Jagan Mohan Reddy slams Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu over "politics of vendetta"

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, alleging that the state has descended into "lawlessness" and a "jungle raj" characterised by a "politics of vendetta" against the opposition. In an extensive statement shared on social media platform X, the YSRCP chief questioned the recent midnight police raids and arrests of party leaders, specifically highlighting the case of Alur MLA Virupakshi.

"Lawlessness at its peak under Nara Chandrababu Naidu regime. Protection for the attackers, criminal cases against the victims: Politics of Vendetta. Mr Chandrababu Naidu, what exactly is happening in Andhra Pradesh today? If those who perpetrate attacks belong to the ruling party, they are protected. If the victims belong to the YSR Congress Party, criminal cases are filed against them. If public representatives stand by the victims, they too are booked. Those who question the government are arrested. Those who dare to hold it accountable face midnight police raids, with their doors being broken open. Is this democracy? Is this justice? Is this the rule of law?" Jagan said. The YSRCP chief questioned the necessity of a massive police operation at the residence of a sitting MLA in the early hours of the morning.

"Is Alur BC MLA Virupakshi a terrorist? Why was it necessary to deploy a large police force to raid the residence of a democratically elected MLA at 2:45 a.m.? The manner in which the police broke open the doors and arrested MLA Virupakshi and his son, Chandrasekhar, raises a fundamental question: does the rule of law still exist in this State?" he asked. Detailing the events leading to the arrest, Jagan alleged that the MLA was victimised for protecting a party worker.

"In Nemakallu village of Chippagiri mandal, TDP workers allegedly attacked the residence of a YSRCP leader. Fearing for his life, the leader called MLA Virupakshi seeking protection for himself and his family. Is responding to a distress call from a party worker a crime? Is standing by a victim's family an offence? When Virupakshi went to console the family, TDP workers allegedly pelted stones at him, injuring his brother, Sriramudu. If the law were functioning impartially, who should have been arrested, the attackers or the MLA who was attacked? Instead, under this government, those accused of carrying out the attack receive protection, while the victim is turned into an accused. Cases like attempt-to-murder charges have been filed against the MLA and YSRCP workers," the post read. Jagan further alleged that the police seized CCTV hard disks from the MLA's residence to destroy evidence of their own high-handedness.

"Why did the police seize the CCTV hard disks from the MLA's residence? Was it because they feared that the footage would expose the police excesses committed during the midnight operation? Did they confiscate the hard disks to prevent the public from seeing how the doors were broken open, how the family members were intimidated, and how the MLA was arrested? Mr Chandrababu, are you using the very police entrusted with preserving evidence to make that evidence disappear?" he asked. The former CM pointed to a "pattern" of political vendetta across other districts, mentioning Srikakulam and Guntur.

"A similar pattern is visible in Srikakulam district. A road accident was allegedly converted into a murder case out of political vendetta, leading to the arrest of former minister Seediri Appala Raju. When I visited his family to express solidarity, lakhs of people gathered in support. Alarmed by that overwhelming public response, the Chandrababu government allegedly distorted a video clip and booked Chintada Ravikumar under serious criminal charges. Several other YSRCP leaders were also booked. Leaders are booked for meeting the people. Citizens are booked for meeting opposition leaders. People are booked for questioning the government. Those who support the opposition face criminal cases. Is this democracy, or has Andhra Pradesh become a police state under Chandrababu Naidu? Or is it descending into jungle raj?" the RJD leader remarked. He also brought up the case of former Guntur East MLA Shaik Mohammed Mustafa.

"The same politics of vendetta is evident in the case of former Guntur East MLA Shaik Mohammed Mustafa and his son. Although the individual involved in a business dispute, along with the lorries, was handed over to the police, a kidnapping case was later registered against Mustafa himself. How can a person who was handed over to the police subsequently be described as kidnapped? Is the only reason for filing this case that he belongs to the YSR Congress Party?" Jagan Mohan Reddy argued that the government is using these "false cases" and "midnight arrests" to distract the "Gen-Z generation" from asking critical questions about governance and unfulfilled promises.

"Across the State, the Gen-Z generation is raising its voice and questioning the government. Why has there been no CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in DSC-2025? Why has Education Minister Nara Lokesh not resigned, taking responsibility for these allegations? Why has the government failed to release the pending Rs 9,500 crore under the Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena schemes? Why was the promise of providing Rs 3,000 per month as unemployment allowance abandoned? When will the government pay the Rs 1.08 lakh in arrears owed to every unemployed youth over the past three years? Neither Chandrababu Naidu nor Lokesh has answers to these questions," he stated. Concluding his message with a defiant warning, the YSRCP chief asserted that his party would not be intimidated.

"Mr Chandrababu, remember this: Political Power is not permanent. Neither is the power of the police. False cases are not permanent. No matter how many cases you file, how many midnight arrests you carry out, how many doors you break open, or how many police personnel you deploy, the YSR Congress Party will not retreat. We will continue to stand by the victims, challenge injustice, and fight against authoritarian governance. You may be able to arrest individuals, but you cannot break the courage that resides in the hearts of the people, nor can you silence the questions they continue to ask," Jagan asserted. (ANI)