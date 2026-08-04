"No involvement of any sadhu-saint found in SIT's initial report": Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi on Ram Mandir donation theft case

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that "no involvement of any sadhu or saint" was found in the initial report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft case, while accusing the Samajwadi Party and the opposition of being "undemocratic and unconstitutional." Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party and the opposition, CM Yogi alleged that the opposition insulted the sentiments of 'Bharat Ratna' Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar by their conduct on the Ram Temple donation theft.

Addressing mediapersons, Yogi Adityanath said, "No involvement of any sadhu-saint was found in the SIT's initial report in the case related to the alleged embezzlement of offerings (chadhava) at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple." The Chief Minister accused the Samajwadi Party and Opposition of engaging in "undemocratic and unconstitutional" conduct.

"This conduct by the Samajwadi Party and the opposition is both undemocratic and unconstitutional. It is also an insult to the sentiments of 'Bharat Ratna' Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar," he said. Targeting the Samajwadi Party, Yogi Adityanath said, "It was the Samajwadi Party government that committed the sin of staining the lanes of Shri Ayodhya Dham and the sacred flow of the Saryu with blood."

He also criticised those who, he alleged, had questioned the existence of Lord Shri Ram and Lord Shri Krishna. "Those who have already raised questions about the existence of Lord Shri Ram and Lord Shri Krishna are today talking about faith," the Chief Minister said. Yogi Adityanath further alleged that the Samajwadi Party and Congress were jointly attempting to tarnish the image of Uttar Pradesh. "A nefarious attempt is being made jointly by the Samajwadi Party and the Congress to tarnish the perception of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Speaking in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly during the budget session, CM Yogi Adityanath asserted that the behaviour of the Samajwadi Party was "not just unconstitutional but also shameful." He said, "The behaviour of the Samajwadi Party is not just unconstitutional but also shameful. The opposition did not take interest in the agenda, which had already been decided, but took up unnecessary issues in a bid to waste the valuable time of the House. We had assured them that all the issues and proposals would be discussed and the government would provide an answer for all...they are playing with the interest of the 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh."

The four-day Uttar Pradesh Monsoon Session began on Monday and will end on August 6. CM Yogi Adityanath government presented the supplementary budget today. As the state Assembly's Monsoon Session continued today, Leader of the Opposition and Samajwadi Party MLA Mata Prasad Pandey said the opposition would raise the issue of alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement in the House, even as the state government prepared to present the supplementary budget.

"They will present the budget if they want to, but we will talk about Ram Mandir donations," Pandey told ANI. Meanwhile, on July 27, the Uttar Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court that, in compliance with its earlier directions, it has constituted a fresh Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kiran S to investigate the alleged embezzlement of donations made at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

So far, eight accused have been arrested. Investigators are now tracing the complete money trail to identify additional assets and beneficiaries. (ANI)