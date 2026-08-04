US's Bessent: Could have deal with Iran on Hormuz Strait in next two days

U.S. ​Secretary ‌Scott Bessent said ​there could be a ‌deal reached with Iran on the reopening of the ‌Hormuz Strait by ‌Tuesday or Wednesday.

"We are in talks with the ⁠Iranians, ​and ⁠I think there is a chance ⁠we may have a ​deal today or tomorrow ⁠to open the Strait and ⁠move ​towards a more normalized position ⁠in this conflict," Bessent said in ⁠an ⁠interview with CNBC.