US's Bessent: Could have deal with Iran on Hormuz Strait in next two days
US Secretary Scott Bessent suggests a potential deal with Iran to reopen the Hormuz Strait could be reached by Tuesday or Wednesday.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary Scott Bessent said there could be a deal reached with Iran on the reopening of the Hormuz Strait by Tuesday or Wednesday.
"We are in talks with the Iranians, and I think there is a chance we may have a deal today or tomorrow to open the Strait and move towards a more normalized position in this conflict," Bessent said in an interview with CNBC.
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