US's Bessent: Could have deal with Iran on Hormuz Strait in next two days

US Secretary Scott Bessent suggests a potential deal with Iran to reopen the Hormuz Strait could be reached by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 17:38 IST
US's Bessent: Could have deal with Iran on Hormuz Strait in next two days
Scott Bessent
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. ​Secretary ‌Scott Bessent said ​there could be a ‌deal reached with Iran on the reopening of the ‌Hormuz Strait by ‌Tuesday or Wednesday.

"We are in talks with the ⁠Iranians, ​and ⁠I think there is a chance ⁠we may have a ​deal today or tomorrow ⁠to open the Strait and ⁠move ​towards a more normalized position ⁠in this conflict," Bessent said in ⁠an ⁠interview with CNBC.

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