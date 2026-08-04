Britain's Princess Eugenie gives birth to third child

Princess Eugenie, a niece of King Charles, has announced the birth of her third child, a baby girl, with husband Jack Brooksbank, joining her two sons August and Ernest.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 23:09 IST
Britain's Princess Eugenie gives birth to third child
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Princess Eugenie, a niece of ​King Charles, announced on ​Tuesday the birth of ‌her third child ​with husband Jack Brooksbank. Eugenie, the younger daughter of the monarch's disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ‌ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, already has two sons, August, who was born in February 2021, and Ernest, born in June 2023.

"Jack and I are so excited to ‌announce Baby Girl Brooksbank!! We are beyond in love with our girlie," ‌Eugenie said in a post on Instagram. A separate post by the royal family's official account on X added: "Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family ⁠were delighted ​to be ⁠informed of the news."

Eugenie married marketing executive Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in 2018. The status of ⁠the princess, the 12th in line to the British throne, has faced scrutiny since ​the fall from grace of her father over his friendship with the ⁠late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested in February by police on suspicion of misconduct in ⁠public ​office, having been stripped of all his titles, his mansion and any public involvement with the family. He denies wrongdoing and has said ⁠he regrets his friendship with Epstein. While Eugenie and her sister Beatrice have been ⁠absent from most prominent ⁠public royal occasions since, they did appear with other senior royals at the wedding of their cousin Peter Phillips ‌in June.

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