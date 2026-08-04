Udhayanidhi Stalin released after police questioning, DMK defends leader against TVK's allegations

In a high-stakes legal and political standoff that sent ripples through Tamil Nadu's political landscape, DMK leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly here, Udhayanidhi Stalin, was released after questioning by police related to offensive remarks against a film actor The detention, which saw the leader being whisked away from his Chennai residence to Thanjavur, marks a significant escalation in the friction between the DMK and the women's wing of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

It is alleged that a double-meaning remark was made during a Cauvery protest meeting, a comment the DMK claims has been maliciously "edited" and "misrepresented," but which complainants argue crossed the line of public decency. The Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu Police to release DMK MLA and Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin after completing his questioning in connection with a case registered over his alleged remarks linked to actress Trisha.

The court also directed him to cooperate with the investigation whenever required. The court heard Udhayanidhi Stalin's anticipatory bail plea after the Tamil Nadu Advocate General Vijay Narayan informed the court that the police did not intend to seek his judicial remand.

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin lashed out at the ruling government, accusing it of "betraying" the farming community and failing to fulfil electoral promises. Addressing a press conference, the DMK youth wing chief referred to the massive stir organised by the party in Thanjavur and highlighted the various issues raised during the demonstration.

"Yesterday, the DMK organised a massive protest in Thanjavur in support of farmers. I participated in the demonstration and addressed the gathering for about 25 minutes," Udhayanidhi said. Launching a scathing attack on the state government, he alleged that the ruling party had misled the public to secure power.

"In my speech, I highlighted how the present government has betrayed farmers since assuming office. I also pointed out that the ruling party misled farmers by making false promises during the elections," he added. The DMK leader also expressed concern over the neighbouring state's move regarding the Mekedatu project, stating that he had flagged the issue during his address at the protest.

"Further, I spoke about Karnataka's intensified efforts to construct the Mekedatu dam," Udhayanidhi noted. The controversy triggered a wave of reactions, with several leaders coming out both in support of and against Udhayanidhi Stalin.

MK Stalin accused the current administration of failing to address the state's critical issues, particularly the Cauvery water dispute and the Mekedatu dam project. "An inept dummy Chief Minister can't bring Cauvery water, can't even speak up to stop the Mekedatu dam. While farmers are shedding tears in agony, the ministers and the Chief Minister are busy weeping over the movies he acted in. A Joker cabinet has taken hold in Tamil Nadu," Stalin charged.

Linking the arrest of Udhayanidhi Stalin to the government's alleged failures, the DMK President claimed the move was a diversionary tactic. "In a bid to conceal the government's glaring failure on the Cauvery issue by diverting attention, a police contingent arrived at Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi's residence and arrested him in a brazen manner. Without regard for his status, the government whisked him away to Thanjavur, filing cases under multiple sections to intimidate him," he said.

Stalin further alleged that the timing of the arrest was politically motivated to prevent the Opposition Leader from attending the upcoming Assembly session. DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan also denied allegations that Udhayanidhi Stalin made personal remarks against Chief Minister Vijay and actor Trisha, asserting that the latter only listed out the failures of the government.

Speaking to ANI, Elangovan said,"I listened to his entire speech. Nothing was said as people are saying. He only listed out the CM's failures. Nothing was insulting in his speech. He did not even mention the name of the actress (Trisha). He was only attacking the govt. The problem with this govt is that they don't care about the people of Tamil Nadu. They are being used by someone to attack DMK. Their party started only to attack us," said TKS Elangovan. Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) General Secretary Vaiko condemned Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin's indirect remark on actor Trisha as "cheap and derogatory."

In a statement, Vaiko said, "The speech delivered by Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin at the DMK's protest in Thanjavur, in which he crossed the limits of political decorum and criticised Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, deserves strong condemnation." In a post on X, Palaniswami condemned the timing of the arrest, suggesting it was a calculated move to "paralyze" the legislative assembly ahead of the budget session.

Criticising Udhayanidhi Stalin's conduct, Palaniswami stated that the DMK leader lacked the decorum required for his stature. "Mr. @Udhaystalin, who could serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, has been arrested by the police. We have been saying for many years that Mr Udhayanithi needs a muzzle. His continued habit of speaking out of turn without understanding the dignity of the position he holds, and his degrading remarks about women, are strongly condemnable," Palaniswami wrote on X.

The AIADMK leader further questioned the motives behind the police action, noting that while legal proceedings are one matter, the arrest on the eve of a crucial assembly session raises serious questions about political vendetta. "Registering a case for his speech is one thing. But, with the budget session of the assembly set to begin tomorrow, the fact that this lame horse government is striving to arrest the Leader of the Opposition today raises suspicions among the people that this has a political background beyond the case," he said.

Palaniswami emphasised that the absence of the Leader of the Opposition would undermine the democratic process of the House. The controversy erupted after Udhayanidhi, while addressing a gathering during the Cauvery protest, was interrupted by sections of the crowd chanting "Trisha, Trisha." He allegedly responded, "Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there," before clarifying that he was referring to Cauvery water.

Following the remarks, the women's wing of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur Police, alleging that the DMK leader had made a double-entendre remark targeting actor Trisha. The DMK, however, has maintained that Udhayanidhi's remarks were misrepresented and were directed at the government's functioning, not at any individual.

Earlier in the day, the Thanjavur (East) Police took the DMK leader into custody from his residence in Neelankarai, Chennai, and took him to Thanjavur for questioning in connection with an FIR registered over his public address at a Cauvery protest meeting yesterday. He was booked under Sections 61, 79, 192, 196, 296(b), 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Speaking to reporters after being taken into custody, Udhayanidhi denied making any derogatory remarks and alleged that a "fake narrative" had been created by circulating edited clips of his speech. (ANI)