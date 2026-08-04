"Pappu Yadav, Pappu gang always mock Sanatan": Uttarakhand CM Dhami on Parliament skit row

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday hit out at Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, accusing him and his supporters of "mocking" and "defaming" Sanatan Dharma and insulting revered saints and sages. Speaking in Haridwar, Dhami said, "Pappu Yadav and the Pappu gang are always mocking Sanatan, defaming Sanatan, and insulting our revered saints and sages who dedicate their entire lives to protecting the religion and are the bearers of Sanatan."

"This shows their mentality and their feelings towards Sanatan, and nothing can be more despicable than this. I will pray to Lord Shiva to give wisdom to both Pappu Yadav and the Pappu gang," he added. Dhami's remarks came amid a political controversy surrounding a skit staged by Pappu Yadav outside Parliament over the alleged embezzlement of donations received for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Yadav has defended the skit as a "dignified" form of protest and said he would present his case before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in response to a privilege notice issued against him by BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal. "You can abuse Nehru, Indira Gandhi, or Mulayam Singh in the House. You can abuse whomever you please; that is fine. You can prevent the Leader of the Opposition (LOP) from speaking in the House; that is fine. But when someone protests in a dignified manner outside the House, where does the question of 'privilege' arise?" Yadav told ANI.

He said he would present his case if the Speaker sought an explanation and added that he had also written a letter to the Speaker. Jaiswal has submitted a notice of Breach of Privilege and Contempt of the House against Yadav, alleging that the MP dressed as a Hindu saint within the Parliament complex on July 31 to ridicule religious sentiments and lower the dignity of the House.

In his notice, submitted under Rules 222 and 223 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, Jaiswal requested that the matter be admitted and, if deemed appropriate, referred to the Committee of Privileges under Rule 227 for detailed examination. (ANI)