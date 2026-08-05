South Korea police search Starbucks Korea HQ over investigation, media report says
South Korean police searched Starbucks Korea's headquarters as part of an investigation into allegations of insulting 1980 pro-democracy protest victims through a marketing campaign.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korean police searched the headquarters of Starbucks Korea as part of an investigation into allegations that officials at the parent company insulted victims of the 1980 pro-democracy protests through a marketing campaign, broadcaster KBS reported on Wednesday.