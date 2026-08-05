South Korea police search Starbucks Korea HQ over investigation, media report says 

South Korean police searched Starbucks Korea's headquarters as part of an investigation into allegations of insulting 1980 pro-democracy protest victims through a marketing campaign.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 06:55 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 06:55 IST
South Korea police search Starbucks Korea HQ over investigation, media report says 
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean police ​searched the headquarters of ​Starbucks Korea as ‌part of ​an investigation into allegations that officials at the parent company insulted victims of ‌the 1980 pro-democracy protests through a marketing campaign, broadcaster KBS reported on Wednesday.

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