Colombia to resume power exports to Ecuador, enables export contracts
Colombia is set to resume electricity exports to Ecuador on Wednesday, covering over 8% of Ecuador's demand and utilizing 78% of interconnection links.
- Country:
- Colombia
Colombia will resume electricity exports to Ecuador on Wednesday, outgoing Energy Minister Edwin Palma said, adding that the government had also enabled mechanisms for export contracts between power companies in both countries.
In a post on X on Tuesday, Palma said the exports would cover more than 8% of Ecuador's electricity demand and use about 78% of the total capacity of the interconnection links between the neighboring countries.
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