Colombia to resume power exports to Ecuador, enables export contracts

Colombia will resume ​electricity exports to Ecuador ​on Wednesday, outgoing Energy ‌Minister ​Edwin Palma said, adding that the government had also enabled mechanisms for export ‌contracts between power companies in both countries.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Palma said the exports would cover more than ‌8% of Ecuador's electricity demand and use about 78% ‌of the total capacity of the interconnection links between the neighboring countries.