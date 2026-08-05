Russian forces attacked ​the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with waves of ​ballistic missiles early on Wednesday, killing ‌one person, ​injuring 22 and severely damaging buildings in several districts of the city of 3 million people.

The city's military administration said ‌seven sites had come under attack in the assault that began after midnight. Air raid alerts for Kyiv remained in place for more than an hour. Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on Telegram, ‌said one warehouse building had been destroyed near the city centre and rescue teams had ‌pulled two people from the ruins.

"There may still be people under the rubble," he wrote. "Search and rescue operations are proceeding." He said an ambulance driver was among the injured.

Klitschko said the attack triggered fires in ⁠warehouses ​and storage areas, but initial ⁠reports that a 20-storey apartment building was ablaze proved to be inaccurate. A large fire broke out on the ⁠city's outskirts, he said, and debris from a fallen missile had landed next to a residential building.

The ​city's military administration also said the attack triggered an ammonia leak, which was being ⁠tackled by emergency crews. Reuters witnesses said explosions had been heard throughout the city. Klitschko said air defence units had ⁠gone ​into action to repel the assault. In the surrounding Kyiv region, another person was killed and 21 other people injured, local authorities said on Telegram.

Russia has intensified its attacks on ⁠Kyiv in recent weeks, with several assaults on the capital in the past month. Reuters could ⁠not independently verify all ⁠the reports. Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war triggered by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.