William Lawrence wins Democratic primary for battleground US House seat in Michigan, US media projects
Progressive climate activist William Lawrence has secured the Democratic nomination for a battleground congressional district in Michigan, setting up a challenge to Republican U.S. Representative Tom Barrett in November.
- Country:
- United States
Progressive climate activist William Lawrence won the Democratic nomination for a battleground congressional district in Michigan, according to U.S. media, defeating two moderates to challenge Republican U.S. Representative Tom Barrett in November.