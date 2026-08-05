Wildberries logistics hub in Russia's Tula region on fire after drone attack

A Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian logistics hub for online retailer Wildberries caused a fire, injuring one person and damaging multiple facilities in the Tula region.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 08:51 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 08:51 IST
Wildberries logistics hub in Russia's Tula region on fire after drone attack
  • Country:
  • Russia

‌A logistics ​hub of top Russian online retailer Wildberries caught fire after ‌a Ukrainian drone attack that injured one person, Tula regional governor Dmitry Milyayev said on Telegram on ‌Wednesday. Wildberries, which has seen over a dozen ‌of its facilities damaged in drone attacks recently, confirmed the strike in a separate Telegram post and said ⁠it ​had evacuated ⁠people from the facility while redirecting delivery flows. Milyayev said ⁠two industrial facilities in the city of Novomoskovsk and ​in the Uzlovaya area, as well as ⁠two apartment buildings in another part of the Tula region, ⁠were ​also damaged. Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv from the air early on Wednesday, ⁠killing one person, injuring 24 and severely damaging buildings in ⁠several ⁠districts of the city of 3 million people.

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