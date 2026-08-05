BJP behaving like British by dividing people along religious lines, alleges Congress MP Pramod Tiwari

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari accused the BJP of creating religious divisions to weaken opposition forces, comparing the approach to the British "divide and rule" policy.

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2026 12:05 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 12:05 IST
BJP behaving like British by dividing people along religious lines, alleges Congress MP Pramod Tiwari
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari (Photo\ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its affiliated organisations of adopting a divisive approach similar to that of the British colonial rulers, alleging that the party was attempting to create religious divisions to weaken opposition against it. Speaking on the political situation in the country, Tiwari drew a comparison between the British-era policies and the BJP's alleged approach, claiming that the former rulers tried to weaken India's freedom movement by creating differences among communities.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party, along with its affiliated organisations and its parent organisation, is behaving much as the British did. The British sought to weaken India's freedom movement by sowing divisions between Hindus and Muslims. Similarly, the BJP is dividing the nation along religious lines to weaken the opposition against it and to undermine the struggle against capitalism," Tiwari said. The Congress leader said that a movement was emerging to challenge what he described as the alleged "plundering of the nation" and claimed that people were coming together to oppose policies of the BJP-led government.

Tiwari invoked the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, saying that the freedom movement leader worked towards uniting people across communities during India's struggle for independence. He said the Congress party aims to follow a similar path by bringing together people from different religious backgrounds. "Mahatma Gandhi united people across communities, and today the Congress Party seeks the same, to bring Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians together in the interest of the country's development and to oppose the Bharatiya Janata Party, which it believes is attempting to divide the nation," he said.

The BJP has consistently rejected allegations of promoting division, arguing that its policies are aimed at inclusive growth and development for all citizens. Meanwhile, the Congress has continued to target the BJP-led government, while the ruling party has accused the opposition of engaging in political attacks without offering alternatives. (ANI)

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