NBC projects progressive Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan Democratic Senate primary

​NBC ​News ‌projected ​that progressive ‌Abdul El-Sayed has won the Democratic ‌primary for the ‌U.S. Senate in Michigan, ⁠defeating ​U.S. ⁠Representative Haley Stevens, ⁠and will face Republican ​Mike Rogers in ⁠the November ⁠midterm ​elections.

No other major ⁠network has made ⁠a ⁠projection in the ‌race. (Editing ‌by Howard ​Goller)