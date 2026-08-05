NBC projects progressive Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan Democratic Senate primary
NBC News has projected Abdul El-Sayed to win the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, setting him up to face Mike Rogers in November's midterm elections.
- Country:
- United States
NBC News projected that progressive Abdul El-Sayed has won the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, defeating U.S. Representative Haley Stevens, and will face Republican Mike Rogers in the November midterm elections.
No other major network has made a projection in the race. (Editing by Howard Goller)
ALSO READ
-
Michigan primary cliffhanger tests direction of U.S. Democrats
-
Reuters Health News Summary
-
El-Sayed holds narrow Michigan primary lead in test for US Democrats
-
El-Sayed holds narrow Michigan primary lead in test for US Democrats
-
William Lawrence wins Democratic primary for battleground US House seat in Michigan, US media projects