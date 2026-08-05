NBC projects progressive Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan Democratic Senate primary

NBC News has projected Abdul El-Sayed to win the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, setting him up to face Mike Rogers in November's midterm elections.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 12:42 IST
NBC projects progressive Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan Democratic Senate primary
  • Country:
  • United States

​NBC ​News ‌projected ​that progressive ‌Abdul El-Sayed has won the Democratic ‌primary for the ‌U.S. Senate in Michigan, ⁠defeating ​U.S. ⁠Representative Haley Stevens, ⁠and will face Republican ​Mike Rogers in ⁠the November ⁠midterm ​elections.

No other major ⁠network has made ⁠a ⁠projection in the ‌race. (Editing ‌by Howard ​Goller)

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