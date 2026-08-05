China sanctions US entities, tightens control on drone exports
China's Commerce Ministry has announced countermeasures against seven US entities and strengthened export controls on drone-related items and technologies in response to US restrictive measures.
- Country:
- China
China's Commerce Ministry on Wednesday announced countermeasures against seven U.S. entities over recent U.S. restrictive measures on Chinese firms.
The ministry also said it had launched a national security investigation into imports of printing and office copying equipment and strengthened export controls on drone-related items and technologies to the U.S.
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