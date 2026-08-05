China sanctions US entities, tightens control on drone exports 

​China's ‌Commerce Ministry ​on Wednesday announced ‌countermeasures against seven U.S. entities over recent U.S. ‌restrictive measures on ‌Chinese firms.

The ministry also said ⁠it ​had ⁠launched a national security investigation ⁠into imports of ​printing and office ⁠copying equipment and strengthened ⁠export ​controls on drone-related items and ⁠technologies to the U.S.