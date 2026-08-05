Soccer-Salah arrives in Turkey ahead of expected move to Trabzonspor
Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah arrived in Istanbul wearing Trabzonspor's kit, ahead of his expected move to the Turkish side on a free transfer from Liverpool.
- Country:
- Turkey
Mohamed Salah arrived smiling at an Istanbul airport on Wednesday wearing Trabzonspor's burgundy and blue kit ahead of his expected move to the Turkish top-tier side from Liverpool, as hundreds of fans jostled to get a glimpse of the Egyptian forward. Trabzonspor announced a day earlier they were in negotiations with Salah and club chairman Ertugrul Dogan said they expected to sign the 34-year-old on a free transfer at a ceremony in the Black Sea city on Thursday.
"Trabzon, are you ready? I can hear you. See you very soon," Salah said in a video posted by the club on X. "Everywhere is Trabzon to us," he added while wearing a Trabzonspor kit, referring to the club's motto.
Upon arriving at Ataturk Airport, Salah was met by hundreds of fans. He waved at supporters and initiated a traditional chant with them, before departing for a medical check and a later planned flight east to Trabzon. Salah left Liverpool this summer after nine years, having scored 257 goals in 442 appearances and having won the Premier League twice and the Champions League once.