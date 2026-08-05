UN rights chief says Iran executed at least 56 people since March

​At least ​56 ‌people have ​been executed in Iran on ‌national security-related charges since March 19, including 27 in ‌cases linked to protests ‌at the start of the year, the U.N. human ⁠rights ​chief ⁠said on Wednesday.

Volker Türk added ⁠in the statement that ​there has been a rise ⁠in executions and death ⁠sentences ​since March and urged authorities to halt ⁠all executions and move ⁠towards ⁠abolition of the death penalty.