UN rights chief says Iran executed at least 56 people since March
The UN human rights chief has expressed concern over a surge in executions in Iran, with at least 56 people killed on national security charges since March 19.
- Country:
- Iran
At least 56 people have been executed in Iran on national security-related charges since March 19, including 27 in cases linked to protests at the start of the year, the U.N. human rights chief said on Wednesday.
Volker Türk added in the statement that there has been a rise in executions and death sentences since March and urged authorities to halt all executions and move towards abolition of the death penalty.
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