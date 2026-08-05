Head of Russian drone factory wounded, driver killed in car explosion, Kommersant says

​The head ‌of a ​Russian drone factory was ‌wounded and his driver was killed when their ‌car exploded in Russia's ‌Yekaterinburg region, the Kommersant news outlet reported on ⁠Wednesday, ​citing ⁠an unnamed source.

State news agency ⁠TASS cited a ​source in the emergency services ⁠as saying that Vladimir ⁠Tkachuk, ​head of the Uraldronzavod company, was ⁠in intensive care and ⁠medics ⁠were fighting for his life.