Head of Russian drone factory wounded, driver killed in car explosion, Kommersant says

The head of a Russian drone factory, Vladimir Tkachuk, was severely injured in a car explosion in Yekaterinburg, with his driver killed in the incident.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 16:30 IST
Head of Russian drone factory wounded, driver killed in car explosion, Kommersant says
  • Country:
  • Russia

​The head ‌of a ​Russian drone factory was ‌wounded and his driver was killed when their ‌car exploded in Russia's ‌Yekaterinburg region, the Kommersant news outlet reported on ⁠Wednesday, ​citing ⁠an unnamed source.

State news agency ⁠TASS cited a ​source in the emergency services ⁠as saying that Vladimir ⁠Tkachuk, ​head of the Uraldronzavod company, was ⁠in intensive care and ⁠medics ⁠were fighting for his life.

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