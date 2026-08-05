Head of Russian drone factory wounded, driver killed in car explosion, Kommersant says
The head of a Russian drone factory, Vladimir Tkachuk, was severely injured in a car explosion in Yekaterinburg, with his driver killed in the incident.
- Country:
- Russia
The head of a Russian drone factory was wounded and his driver was killed when their car exploded in Russia's Yekaterinburg region, the Kommersant news outlet reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed source.
State news agency TASS cited a source in the emergency services as saying that Vladimir Tkachuk, head of the Uraldronzavod company, was in intensive care and medics were fighting for his life.
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