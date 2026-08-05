Macron condemns latest Russian attacks on Kyiv and says more sanctions likely
French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to increase pressure on Russia via sanctions and continued military support for Ukraine following the latest attacks on Kyiv.
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned on Wednesday Russia's latest attacks on Kyiv, and said the European Union and its partners would step up their pressure on Russia via sanctions and would continue to support Ukraine militarily.
"The European Union and its partners will continue to increase the pressure on Russia, including through new sanctions, while strengthening military support for Ukraine so it can defend itself and protect its population," Macron wrote on X.
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