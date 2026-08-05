Macron condemns latest Russian attacks on Kyiv and says more sanctions likely

​French ​President ‌Emmanuel Macron condemned on ​Wednesday Russia's latest ‌attacks on Kyiv, and said the European Union and its ‌partners would step ‌up their pressure on Russia via sanctions and would ⁠continue ​to ⁠support Ukraine militarily.

"The European Union and ⁠its partners will continue ​to increase the pressure on Russia, ⁠including through new sanctions, while ⁠strengthening ​military support for Ukraine so it can ⁠defend itself and protect ⁠its ⁠population," Macron wrote on X.