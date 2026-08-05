MQM founder Altaf Hussain alleges rights violations in PoJK, urges support for protesters

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain voiced support for protesters in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), alleging widespread human rights violations by Pakistani authorities. Hussain called on the government to address the demands of the people instead of suppressing peaceful demonstrations. In the statement shared on X, Hussain said people across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including youth, elderly citizens, women, and children, had come onto the streets to demand what he described as their basic rights. He alleged that, despite staging peaceful protests, demonstrators had been met with force.

According to Hussain, security personnel, including alleged snipers deployed in areas such as Rawalakot, Mirpur, and other locations, had opened fire on protesters. He claimed that more than 100 Kashmiris had lost their lives due to firing by the police, Frontier Corps, and other security forces. Hussain further alleged that the bodies of those killed had not been returned to their families and claimed that hospitals were under the control of security forces. He also asserted that there was little information available regarding those injured during the protests and alleged that several people remained unaccounted for.

Referring to the ongoing electoral process in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hussain questioned the conduct of the elections, claiming they were taking place amid widespread unrest. According to his post, the people of PoJK were refusing to participate in what he described as "false elections", alleging that polling stations remained largely deserted while election officials were left waiting for voters. He further claimed that, despite this, authorities continued to portray the polls as receiving enthusiastic public participation, describing the process as "trickery and cheating."

Hussain also alleged restrictions on media coverage during the unrest, claiming journalists faced intimidation for reporting on the situation. He asserted that any journalist reporting what he described as the "real story" risked detention. He further alleged that internet services had been suspended across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, describing the measures as an escalation of state repression. The MQM founder also alleged that houses belonging to overseas Kashmiris, who send remittances to Pakistan, had been occupied and converted into military posts.

Criticising Pakistan's major political parties, Hussain said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should be "ashamed" for seeking votes while, according to him, the region remained engulfed in violence and unrest. He further alleged that Kashmiris demanding their rights were being labelled as traitors and foreign agents while being subjected to violence and accused of lacking patriotism.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hussain said he believed the people of Kashmir had demonstrated their commitment to their homeland despite enduring prolonged hardships. He urged those in power to immediately listen to the demands of the people, end what he described as oppression, stop conducting "sham elections", and restore the rights and freedoms of the people of Kashmir.

Addressing Kashmiri youth, Hussain appealed to them not to lose hope in their movement, saying they should continue their struggle until all their demands were accepted. He stated that sacrifices were often part of movements seeking rights and expressed confidence that continued efforts would eventually secure a better future for coming generations. In the concluding part of his message, Hussain appealed to people across Pakistan to stand in solidarity with the people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)