Argentina will not act over Brazil diplomatic ties downgrade
Argentina's Foreign Minister has ruled out diplomatic action in response to Brazil downgrading ties, following a deterioration in relations sparked by insults from Argentine President Javier Milei.
- Country:
- Brazil
Argentina will not take diplomatic action in response to Brazil downgrading diplomatic ties, Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno said on Wednesday during a press conference.
Brazil told Argentina its relations will be handled at the charge d'affaires level, the Argentine government announced on Tuesday. The incident occurred after Argentine President Javier Milei again insulted Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The move marks a sharp deterioration in ties between the two countries, whose presidents have not held an official bilateral meeting since Milei took office.
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