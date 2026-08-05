Argentina will not act over Brazil diplomatic ties downgrade

Argentina's Foreign Minister has ruled out diplomatic action in response to Brazil downgrading ties, following a deterioration in relations sparked by insults from Argentine President Javier Milei.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 18:16 IST
Argentina will not act over Brazil diplomatic ties downgrade
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
  • Country:
  • Brazil

​Argentina ‌will not ​take diplomatic action in response to ‌Brazil downgrading diplomatic ties, Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno said on Wednesday ‌during a press conference.

Brazil told ‌Argentina its relations will be handled at the charge d'affaires level, ⁠the ​Argentine ⁠government announced on Tuesday. The incident occurred ⁠after Argentine President Javier Milei ​again insulted Brazilian President Luiz ⁠Inacio Lula da Silva. The move marks ⁠a ​sharp deterioration in ties between the two countries, whose ⁠presidents have not held an ⁠official ⁠bilateral meeting since Milei took office.

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