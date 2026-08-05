Israeli military strikes southern Lebanon after evacuation warning to village

The Israeli military launched targeted strikes in southern Lebanon in response to a "Hezbollah violation", following a day of US-facilitated talks between Israel and Lebanon in Rome.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 19:07 IST
Israeli military strikes southern Lebanon after evacuation warning to village
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  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The ​Israeli military said it ‌had ​begun targeted strikes in southern Lebanon on Wednesday in response to a "Hezbollah violation", a day ‌after the latest round of U.S.-facilitated talks between Israel and Lebanon took place in Rome.

The Israeli military had said in an earlier ‌statement it had issued an evacuation warning to the southern ‌Lebanese village of Mansouri, saying it would act against the Iran-backed group in the area. It was the first online warning by the military for Lebanon in ⁠more ​than a ⁠month.

It dropped flyers on the village in late June telling residents to leave ⁠as Israel had added Mansouri to a self-declared buffer zone in ​southern Lebanon, a senior Lebanese military official told Reuters at the ⁠time. Some Lebanese farmers had been continuing to access their fields and homes ⁠in ​the towns despite Israeli forces operating nearby.

On June 26, Lebanon and Israel agreed to a U.S.-brokered security arrangement intended to ⁠ease hostilities along the border, but Israel said it would maintain ⁠a security ⁠zone in southern Lebanon to eliminate the threat of Hezbollah.

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