US-facilitated Israel-Lebanon talks have begun, says State Department

​The ​latest round ‌of U.S.-facilitated talks ​between Israel and ‌Lebanon began on Tuesday in Rome and will continue through ‌Thursday, State Department spokesperson Tommy ‌Pigott said.

"The United States remains fully committed to ⁠supporting both ​governments ⁠as they carry this process ⁠forward in a manner that delivers ​lasting security for both ⁠countries, eliminates security threats to ⁠Israel, ​and restores Lebanese state authority throughout the ⁠south," Pigott wrote in a ⁠post ⁠on X.