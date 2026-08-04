US-facilitated Israel-Lebanon talks have begun, says State Department

The US has facilitated talks between Israel and Lebanon in Rome, aiming to deliver lasting security for both countries and restore Lebanese state authority in the south.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 22:35 IST
US-facilitated Israel-Lebanon talks have begun, says State Department
Tommy Pigott
  • Country:
  • United States

​The ​latest round ‌of U.S.-facilitated talks ​between Israel and ‌Lebanon began on Tuesday in Rome and will continue through ‌Thursday, State Department spokesperson Tommy ‌Pigott said.

"The United States remains fully committed to ⁠supporting both ​governments ⁠as they carry this process ⁠forward in a manner that delivers ​lasting security for both ⁠countries, eliminates security threats to ⁠Israel, ​and restores Lebanese state authority throughout the ⁠south," Pigott wrote in a ⁠post ⁠on X.

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