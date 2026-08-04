US-facilitated Israel-Lebanon talks have begun, says State Department
The US has facilitated talks between Israel and Lebanon in Rome, aiming to deliver lasting security for both countries and restore Lebanese state authority in the south.
- Country:
- United States
The latest round of U.S.-facilitated talks between Israel and Lebanon began on Tuesday in Rome and will continue through Thursday, State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.
"The United States remains fully committed to supporting both governments as they carry this process forward in a manner that delivers lasting security for both countries, eliminates security threats to Israel, and restores Lebanese state authority throughout the south," Pigott wrote in a post on X.
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