Israeli military issues evacuation warning to village in southern Lebanon

The Israeli military issued an evacuation warning to Mansouri village in southern Lebanon, marking its first online warning for the region in over a month.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 18:22 IST
Israeli military issues evacuation warning to village in southern Lebanon
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  • Country:
  • Israel

​The ‌Israeli military ​issued ‌an evacuation warning on Wednesday to Mansouri ‌village in ‌southern Lebanon, the military spokesperson ⁠said ​on ⁠X.

It was ⁠the first online ​warning by the ⁠military for ⁠Lebanon in ​more than ⁠a month.

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