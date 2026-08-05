Israeli military issues evacuation warning to village in southern Lebanon
The Israeli military issued an evacuation warning to Mansouri village in southern Lebanon, marking its first online warning for the region in over a month.
- Country:
- Israel
The Israeli military issued an evacuation warning on Wednesday to Mansouri village in southern Lebanon, the military spokesperson said on X.
It was the first online warning by the military for Lebanon in more than a month.
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