Rahul Gandhi spreading "false narrative" over July 20 student protest: BJP's Sambit Patra questions his silence on Jharkhand aspirants

BJP MP Sambit Patra on Wednesday hit back at Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his interaction with students who participated in the July 20 'March to Parliament' protest, accusing Congress leader of spreading a "false narrative" and using young protesters for political purposes while also questioning his "selective" approach towards issues concerning students. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Patra clarified the BJP's response was aimed at Rahul Gandhi and not at the students who accompanied him.

"A short while ago, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, held a press conference and made certain remarks. He was accompanied by children, who had participated in the 'March to Parliament' protest in Delhi on the 20th. I wish to state very clearly that the press conference I am holding now, this briefing, is directed at Rahul Gandhi, not at those young people; after all, children are children. They represent the future of our country," Patra said. Rejecting allegations that pellet guns were used during the July 20 protest, the BJP MP reiterated the party's stand that no shots were fired.

"Firstly, let me reiterate what the BJP has stated very clearly, both from this very platform and outside the House, that no shots were fired during the 'March to Parliament' protest in Delhi on the 20th. We stated this back then as well, with that same sense of responsibility, because this is a sensitive issue," he said. Accusing Rahul Gandhi of politicising the issue, Patra said, "One should never attempt to play politics by using innocent children, resting a gun on their shoulders, as Rahul Gandhi is doing. Children are the future of our country; they are not at fault."

"To the children who were with Rahul Gandhi today, I would like to say with great affection: stay fearless. We want to expose the false narrative and the 'bunch of lies' that Rahul Gandhi is trying to propagate, and the selective approach he has adopted. The country's children should remain fearless. Whenever the need arises for movements or the like, one should not be afraid of them," he added. Referring to Gandhi's remarks targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Patra questioned the Congress leader's criticism over Parliament proceedings.

"Rahul Gandhi's statement that Amit Shah is not coming to the House. Rahul ji, are you even allowing the House to function? Such an uproar is created by Rahul Gandhi and his MPs that the House has to be adjourned within two minutes. The minister in charge of the specific department under discussion always attends. When the Home Minister's department is discussed, he will certainly be present, and indeed, he is," he said. Patra also rejected allegations of communal profiling raised by one of the protesters.

"Regarding the young woman named Muskan, whether you are Muskan Sharma or Muskan Khan, you are a daughter of our country. This country progresses through the collective effort of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas'. Therefore, the divisive agenda that Rahul Gandhi has tried to push is deeply wrong. Never think that anyone is trying to divide the children of this country along religious lines," he said. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi met students who had participated in protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and accused the Centre of suppressing democratic dissent. He alleged that students were assaulted during the July 20 protest and held Union Home Minister Amit Shah responsible, claiming he was accountable either for ordering or failing to prevent the alleged violence.

During the interaction, several protesters alleged police excesses during the July 20 demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, with some claiming pellet injuries, physical assault and communal profiling. One protester, Muskan, questioned the alleged use of force during the protest. "Why did you kill me when I was walking peacefully? Why did a male RAF officer charge me? And if it was for this, who ordered them? I want to be a Muslim, so I can get a lot of happiness too," she said.

She further added, "While I was walking peacefully, I was hit by an RAF man in my thigh. Everyone thinks I'm Muslim, but I'm a Sharma. Just because I'm Muslim, how can an anti-national narrative be created?" Patra further accused Rahul Gandhi of ignoring the ongoing protests by aspirants in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

"The children of Jharkhand are children, too. They, too, are protesting. Rahul Gandhi should interact with some of the children from Jharkhand as well. He should understand their pain and suffering. Regarding this selective approach, where the youth of Jharkhand are facing injustice, Rahul Gandhi is conveniently suppressing the issue. Why isn't he visiting Jharkhand?" Patra said. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the state government on Wednesday initiated talks with aspirants protesting in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC CGL) and other recruitment examinations. Senior officials invited a five-member delegation of students to meet Chief Minister Hemant Soren after the protesters sought time to deliberate on the proposal.

Chief Minister Soren said the government's doors were open for dialogue and assured that the students' concerns would be considered seriously, while the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha also expressed support for the aspirants and indicated that a high-level committee would be formed to address their demands. The protests have continued since the declaration of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination results, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. (ANI)