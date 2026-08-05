Centre Says No Change Planned to EWS Reservation Policy

The Central Government has said there is no proposal at present to amend the existing reservation policy for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), reaffirming that the scheme is intended to support economically disadvantaged citizens who are not covered under reservations available to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBCs).

The information was provided by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment B.L. Verma in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

EWS reservation based on constitutional provisions

The government said the Constitution (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Act, 2019 introduced Articles 15(6) and 16(6), enabling the reservation of up to 10 per cent for Economically Weaker Sections in admissions to educational institutions and appointments to civil posts and services.

According to the Ministry, the objective of the policy is to extend reservation benefits to economically weaker individuals who are not already eligible under the existing reservation framework for SCs, STs and SEBCs.

Income and property criteria remain unchanged

The government informed Parliament that families with a gross annual income below ₹8 lakh qualify for consideration under the EWS category, provided they do not fall under any existing reservation category.

The reply also clarified that certain property ownership criteria continue to apply. Individuals are excluded from EWS eligibility, regardless of income, if their family owns five acres or more of agricultural land, a residential flat measuring 1,000 square feet or more, a residential plot of 100 square yards or more in a notified municipality, or a residential plot of 200 square yards or more in areas outside notified municipalities.

These eligibility conditions remain unchanged under the current policy.

Chhattisgarh yet to implement EWS reservation

Responding to a question on the implementation of EWS reservation in Chhattisgarh, the government said it had received information from the state government indicating that the Chhattisgarh Public Services (Reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 has not yet received approval.

As a result, the EWS reservation policy has not been implemented in appointments under the Chhattisgarh State Government.

No proposal for policy review

The Ministry also clarified that there is no proposal under consideration to review or amend the existing provisions governing reservation for Economically Weaker Sections. The government said the current eligibility criteria and constitutional framework continue to guide the implementation of the EWS reservation policy across the country.