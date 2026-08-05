Former neo-Nazi withdraws as UK Conservative candidate after backlash

A former neo-Nazi, Joshua Bonehill-Paine, has withdrawn as a Conservative Party candidate after realising he needed to do more to convince the Jewish community of his commitment to fighting antisemitism.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 22:05 IST
Former neo-Nazi withdraws as UK Conservative candidate after backlash
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A former neo-Nazi jailed for hate crimes withdrew on Wednesday as a local election candidate for Britain's ‌Conservative Party, saying he needed to do more to convince the Jewish community of his commitment to fighting antisemitism.

Joshua Bonehill-Paine was convicted in 2015 of racially aggravated harassment of Luciana Berger, then a Labour lawmaker, and had ‌also been jailed for stirring up hatred against a north London Jewish community. His selection as ‌a candidate for an election to Somerset council in south-west England had drawn condemnation from Berger, other political parties and Jewish groups. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch had rejected that criticism.

Bonehill-Paine said he had stood for the council to demonstrate he had changed, ⁠but ​had realised that "the fight against ⁠antisemitism is something that I actually need to do more of." "I need to show the Jewish community how much I ⁠regret my previous actions and how hard I will work to fight to help destroy antisemitism and rebuild trust," ​he wrote on X.

Badenoch said she was "sad" Bonehill-Paine would no longer be a Conservative candidate but ⁠said she would still work with him on tackling radicalisation. Antisemitism has been on the rise in Britain for years and many ⁠parties ​have had to drop candidates or expel politicians.

A Welsh parliament candidate for the right-wing populist Reform UK quit after being photographed appearing to make a Nazi salute, while the Green Party ⁠suspended several candidates accused of antisemitism ahead of local elections in May. The governing Labour Party was found ⁠by the equalities watchdog to ⁠have failed in its handling of antisemitism complaints while in opposition. The watchdog said in 2023 that it had taken sufficient steps to tackle the problem.

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