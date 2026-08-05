Antisemitism in UK remains near record levels, charity says

Antisemitism in Britain has reached near-record levels, with 1,926 incidents recorded in the first six months of the year, a 21% rise from the same period last year.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 04:31 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 04:31 IST
Antisemitism in UK remains near record levels, charity says
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Antisemitism in Britain remains close to record levels, ​a charity which provides security for Jewish communities ​said on Wednesday, with almost 2,000 incidents ‌recorded ​in the first six months of the year. Two Jewish worshippers were stabbed on a street in the Golders Green area of north London ‌in April in the most notable of the incidents, an attack which police are treating as a terrorism attack.

There was also a spate of arson attacks on Jewish synagogues and premises in London, including the ‌torching of four ambulances belonging to a Jewish volunteer emergency service. In total, there were 1,926 anti-Jewish ‌hate incidents between January and June, a rise of 21% percent compared to the same period last year, according to the Community Security Trust (CST), which advises Britain's estimated 280,000 Jews on security matters.

That was the second highest figure ever recorded for ⁠the first half ​of a year, the ⁠charity added. The CST said incidents had spiked following the start of the U.S. and Israeli war with Iran in February, ⁠with the British authorities since accusing Tehran of using proxies to carry out attacks in Britain and across Europe. ​Iran has repeatedly denied any involvement.

"These attacks should concern everyone who cares about Britain and the threats ⁠against it, whether state-directed from Iran, or internally driven by Islamist, far Right, far Left, or other ideological extremes," the CST's ⁠chief ​executive Mark Gardner said. The incidents this year, which also followed an attack on a synagogue in Manchester, northern England, last October which left two Jewish worshippers dead, has left many Jews in Britain fearful.

Earlier ⁠this month, the British government said it would spend £250 million ($336.45 million) over the next three years to better ⁠protect Jewish communities, providing ⁠additional officers to help protect schools, synagogues and community centres. "Antisemitism goes against our country's values and I will do everything in my power to protect our ‌Jewish communities," policing minister ‌Sarah Jones said. ($1 = 0.7431 pounds)

TRENDING

1
Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called up

Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called u...

New Zealand
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

United States
3
Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwealth Games no-show

Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwea...

Australia
4
Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Digital Reach, Delayed Returns: What Fintech Adoption Means for Asian Banks

Economic Complexity Could Help Sub-Saharan Africa Grow More Sustainably

Rising Urban Heat Could Shrink South Asia's Economy Without Urgent Climate Action: World Bank

Why Bangladesh's Green Economy Needs Better Skills Before It Can Deliver Climate Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026