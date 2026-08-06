US halts avocado export inspections in Mexico's Michoacan over security alert

The US has suspended avocado export inspections in Mexico's Michoacan state due to a security alert, potentially delaying shipments to its biggest market.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2026 01:05 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 01:05 IST
US halts avocado export inspections in Mexico's Michoacan over security alert
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The United States ​has suspended avocado export inspections in Mexico's ​Michoacan state after a security ‌alert on ​Wednesday, potentially delaying shipments from the country's top producing region to its biggest market.

Mexico's avocado producers and packers association, APEAM, said ‌in a statement that the U.S. government had temporarily halted activities in Michoacan, disrupting the work of USDA regulatory personnel who verify compliance with export requirements at authorized packinghouses. Those inspections are required ‌for avocados destined for the United States, meaning any prolonged suspension could slow or temporarily ‌halt shipments from Michoacan, a key supplier to the U.S. market.

Mexico is on track to ship roughly 1.2 million metric tons of avocados to the United States in 2026, as strong demand from its top ⁠export market ​helps drive total ⁠Mexican avocado exports to a record 1.31 million metric tons, according to USDA data. The United States accounts ⁠for nearly 90% of Mexico's avocado exports by volume, making it by far the country's largest foreign market.

APEAM ​said only fruit received on Tuesday in the presence of a USDA official ⁠could be processed for now. Fruit received or unloaded on Wednesday could be unloaded but not processed, it said, ⁠and ​no export shipments were authorized during the day. Michoacan Governor Alfredo Ramirez said state officials were in contact with the U.S. embassy and working with U.S. and Mexican ⁠security authorities to restore operations as soon as possible.

He said the suspension was a preventive step ⁠by the U.S. government ⁠to protect its employees. Similar disruptions to inspections occurred in 2022 and 2024 due to security concerns. Michoacan has long struggled with organized ‌crime and ‌gang violence.

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