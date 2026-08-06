Canada PM Carney says he does not have confidence in Fifa's Infantino

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed a lack of confidence in FIFA President Gianni Infantino over his handling of a proposal to sell World Cup commercial rights without disclosing it to key officials.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2026 01:05 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 01:05 IST
Canada PM Carney says he does not have confidence in Fifa's Infantino
Gianni Infantino
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian ​Prime Minister ​Mark Carney said ‌on Wednesday ​that he did not have confidence ‌in FIFA President Gianni Infantino over the handling of his proposal to sell ‌off commercial rights to the soccer ‌World Cup. "The idea that proper governance is not to disclose to your closest advisers, ⁠your ​chief ⁠operating officer, your fellow board members something ⁠of consequence ... that's fatal, should be fatal, ​and you lose confidence in that ⁠individual," Carney told reporters in Toronto.

"Certainly I ⁠don't ​have confidence in Mr. Infantino after this point, given what ⁠transpired, and given the nature of what ⁠transpired," ⁠he added.

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