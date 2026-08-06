Canada PM Carney says he does not have confidence in Fifa's Infantino
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed a lack of confidence in FIFA President Gianni Infantino over his handling of a proposal to sell World Cup commercial rights without disclosing it to key officials.
- Country:
- Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Wednesday that he did not have confidence in FIFA President Gianni Infantino over the handling of his proposal to sell off commercial rights to the soccer World Cup. "The idea that proper governance is not to disclose to your closest advisers, your chief operating officer, your fellow board members something of consequence ... that's fatal, should be fatal, and you lose confidence in that individual," Carney told reporters in Toronto.
"Certainly I don't have confidence in Mr. Infantino after this point, given what transpired, and given the nature of what transpired," he added.
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